Azerbaijan breaks ground on key bridge across Garachay River

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The construction of a new bridge over Garachay River was launched on May 13, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Agency of Roads.

According to the information, starting from May 14, a 9.7 km section of Chovdar-Chaykend highway is being overhauled. Since May 15, construction works have been carried out within the project of Pirshaghi-Khirdalan-Novkhani-M4 highway. Moreover, since May 15, works on capital repair of internal roads of Ganja continue.

The traffic at the intersection of Babek Avenue with Lutfi Zadeh Street and Mashadi Hilal Kazimov Street in Baku has been partially restricted since May 16. Construction of an elevated crosswalk on the 7.6-kilometer section of the new Boyukshor-Pirshagi highway continues.