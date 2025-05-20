Tajikistan's industrial output rises in January-April 2025

Photo: Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia

Tajikistan's industrial sector picked up steam in early 2025, with output shooting up over 25 percent year-on-year. While the extractive industry kicked off the surge, the sluggish performance in manufacturing—especially textile production—brought about calls for targeted reforms and new investment.

