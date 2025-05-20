Azerbaijan reveals top travel destinations of its nationals in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The total number of Azerbaijani citizens hitting the road abroad took a slight dip of 0.9 percent from January to April this year compared to last year, landing at 632,700 people.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that the number of Azerbaijani citizens making their way to Iran has seen a jump of 25.9 percent, while those heading to Georgia have risen by 20.4 percent. On the flip side, travel to Türkiye has taken a dip of 6.3 percent, and the figures for Russia have plummeted by 26.4 percent.

Moreover, a significant 36.1 percent of Azerbaijani nationals embarked on journeys to Türkiye, while 16.1 percent ventured to the Russian Federation, 11.1 percent explored Georgia, 11 percent traversed to Iran, and 25.7 percent sought destinations in various other nations. 66.9 percent of the cohort engaged in travel were male participants, while 33.1 percent comprised female counterparts.

