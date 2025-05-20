Iranian FM talks up discussions with US as step toward peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program can play an effective role in the regional peace and stability, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the countries of the region are throwing their hats in the ring to back the ongoing talks between Iran and the US. They're rolling up their sleeves to help clear the air and bridge the gap between the two sides, hoping to bring their positions closer together.

He pointed out that peace and stability in the region are one of the most important issues for all regional countries.

Araghchi said that Iran attaches great importance to the policy of cooperation with neighboring countries. Dialogue, discussion, and diplomacy are the directions that Iran has chosen as its priority.

Speaking about the meetings with officials from various countries within the framework of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, the minister noted that detailed talks were held with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi on the ongoing discussions between Iran and the US.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also attended the meeting.

A number of ideas of the Qatari minister were also discussed at the trilateral meeting. It is encouraging that the positions of the region, especially the countries around the Persian Gulf, regarding Iran are more diverse.

Its signs can be observed in the discussions between Iran and the US.

To note, three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

