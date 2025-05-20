KazTransOil increases export tariff for MunaiTas pipeline to reflect economic changes
Photo: KazTransOil
KazTransOil adjusted the export tariff for NWPC "MunayTas" on the Kenkiyak-Atyrau major oil pipeline. From May 19, 2025, the tariff will be more economically justified. The modification applies only to export routes, as most "MunaiTas" transport is domestic. KazTransOil and CNPC Exploration and Development Co. Ltd. jointly own "MunaiTas".
