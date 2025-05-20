Iran, CICA discuss boosting of cooperation with regional nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Strengthening cooperation between Iran and regional countries within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is necessary, Trend reports.

This issue was emphasized during a meeting in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay.

At the meeting, the minister shone a light on the crucial part neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan, play in bolstering peace and stability in the region and highlighted the significant efforts of the CICA in fostering regional ties.

Araghchi said that regional countries can develop and monitor effective cooperation frameworks based on common interests.

Sarybay pointed out the importance of developing cooperation with member countries, including Iran, and emphasized the realization of joint goals in combating regional problems and building trust.

To note, on May 18, a two-day Tehran Dialogue Forum was held in Tehran with the participation of officials from 53 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel