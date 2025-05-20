KazTransOil makes major progress in reducing atmospheric emissions in 2024

Photo: KazTransOil

Strategic attempts to improve environmental sustainability have helped KazTransOil reduce its air emissions. The company has modernized its production facilities, adopted energy-efficient technologies, and implemented ecologically safe solutions in recent years. To reduce pollutants, boiler houses were converted to use cleaner natural gas and electricity and oil storage tanks were fitted with pontoons and reflective discs.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register