KazTransOil makes major progress in reducing atmospheric emissions in 2024
Photo: KazTransOil
Strategic attempts to improve environmental sustainability have helped KazTransOil reduce its air emissions. The company has modernized its production facilities, adopted energy-efficient technologies, and implemented ecologically safe solutions in recent years. To reduce pollutants, boiler houses were converted to use cleaner natural gas and electricity and oil storage tanks were fitted with pontoons and reflective discs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy