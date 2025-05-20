UNODC official puts forward anti-corruption bailout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. We reiterate today our commitment to combating corruption, which knows no borders and hides in legislative gaps, Chief of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Brigitte Strobel-Shaw said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network).

According to her, cooperation is the most powerful network in combating corruption.

"That is why we must do everything possible to prevent corruption. These sessions provide us with a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices. Here we can also identify legislative priorities. This platform plays a key role in establishing connections between relevant authorities," she added.

