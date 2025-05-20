Turkmenistan, UAE explore new areas for joint projects and trade growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 20. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people, held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of the Presidential Court, to discuss the prospects for new joint projects, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The main point of discussion during the talks was the need to further trade and economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the encouraging trend of increased bilateral commerce and partnerships with UAE-based businesses.

Special attention was given to agreements in the energy sector involving the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Malaysia’s PETRONAS. Both sides noted that these partnerships are expected to make a significant contribution to the further development of mutually beneficial relations.

The talks wrapped up with a hearty handshake of good vibes for ongoing success in their official roles, sprinkled with wishes for peace and prosperity for the peoples of Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in 1995. In recent years, bilateral trade has experienced steady growth, reaching $1.3 billion in 2023 — a 15.8 percent increase from the previous year. By mid-2024, trade volume between the two nations had already risen by an additional 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel