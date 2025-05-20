Kazakhstan sets date for new direct air route between Astana and Serbian Belgrade

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A direct flight between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Serbia will be launched by the end of 2025. Negotiations between Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastaev, and Serbia's Minister of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure, Aleksandra Sofronijević, focused on establishing this air connection.

