Kazakhstan sees strong growth in renewable energy share by 2024

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

By the end of 2024, Kazakhstan's electricity generated from renewable energy sources (RES) significantly increased compared to previous years. This growth reflects the success of state programs promoting a "green" economy. Over recent years, the share of RES has steadily risen. The increase is attributed to consistent government policies, an improved investment climate, and the implementation of global best practices.

