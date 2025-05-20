Kyrgyzstan breaks record for fixed capital investments
Investment in Kyrgyzstan’s fixed capital soared by 62 percent in the first four months of 2025, reaching a record figures. The government is actively advancing hundreds of social infrastructure projects and housing developments, aiming to boost economic growth and improve living standards across the country.
