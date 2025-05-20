Azerbaijani MPs to attend NATO PA session on strengthening cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Azerbaijani MPs - the head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Ramid Namazov and the member of the delegation Tahir Mirkishili will visit Dayton, Ohio, US, on May 21 to participate in the spring session of the NATO PA, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Within the framework of the session, discussions will be held on strengthening the cybersecurity of elections, a call for transatlantic partnership, combating current and future threats, the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Accords, the unification of NATO and the bloc of authoritarian countries, and other topics.

The visit will end on May 29.

