Pakistan stands ready to co-op with Azerbaijan on anti-corruption issues - National Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Pakistan is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan on anti-corruption issues, the representative of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau, Sohail Nasir told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th plenary session of GlobE Network, Trend reports.

"Last year, Pakistan's Prime Minister announced the country's intention to intensify trade and economic cooperation and investment activities with Azerbaijan. Pakistan is ready to sign a memorandum under which joint seminars, training programs, capacity-building activities, and training can be held. This will also allow for to exchange of experience and better understand how anti-corruption initiatives are being implemented in Azerbaijan and what steps are being taken in Pakistan," he said.

Nasir expressed confidence that this joint initiative will yield tangible positive results, especially in the area of combating money laundering. ''Given that financial flows move freely between regions, effective anti-money laundering requires close coordination and collaboration at the international level,'' he emphasized.

The representative of the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan also expressed his country's sincere gratitude for the organization of the event.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's contribution and are ready to extend our full support. Pakistan is interested in close and constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan," he added.

The 6th plenary meeting of the UN Global Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Operational Network - GlobE Network is taking place in Baku today. The event is attended by about 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies of various countries.