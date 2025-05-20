Iran licenses major plants to tap into electricity imports from Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Iran's large industrial plants have been licensed to import electricity from Azerbaijan and Türkiye to meet their needs, Mohammad Allahdad, deputy CEO of the Iranian Tavanir company, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this step was taken to reduce pressure on the country's electricity grid and ensure sustainable energy supply.

Allahdad said that Iran's large industrial plants can import electricity from the two countries using the country's electricity exchange capabilities based on an agreement. With this, the plants that supply electricity will have a discount in the country's electricity management programs for the amount of electricity they import.

The company official added that there are no technical problems with importing electricity from the mentioned countries. There is a 500-megawatt electricity exchange line between Iran and Türkiye.

Iran has recently experienced a serious electricity shortage. In order to reduce the electricity shortage, electricity is supplied to various facilities and plants intermittently.

