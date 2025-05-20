Kazakhstan reveals record-breaking economic partnership with Germany
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the 16th Kazakhstan-Germany Business Council (KGBC) meeting, 63 Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation projects were valued at over $54.4 billion. Of these, 32 $1.1 billion projects have been completed and 12 are ongoing. Kazakhstan is 43rd among Germany's top international trade partners and largest EU commercial partner.
