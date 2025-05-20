GlobE Network amplifies worldwide anti-corruption efforts - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ GlobE Network plays a crucial role in enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies from different countries, said Paul Lau Chi-Ho, a representative of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), Trend reports.

Paul Lau Chi-ho stated this on the sidelines of the 6th plenary session of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) under the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“Our participation in the GlobE Network is an important step towards expanding international interaction among anti-corruption bodies. We are proud to be part of this global initiative. We believe the platform plays a critically important role in establishing direct connections between law enforcement agencies. Without such a structure, international cooperation would undoubtedly be less effective,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of the Secure Communication Platform, which ensures the safety and confidentiality of interactions.

“We fully trust this system; it is secure, encrypted, and reliable. It is very important that all its components operate stably and efficiently," he said.

The expert added that participation in the GlobE Network is not just about receiving benefits.

“For us, it is not only an opportunity to enjoy the advantages of the network but also a contribution to its development. We strive to share experience and knowledge so that the platform continues to evolve and become even more effective,” Paul Lau Chi-ho concluded.

