GlobE Network meeting in Azerbaijan's Baku fortifies anti-corruption co-op - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The meeting of the UN Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), held in Baku, serves as an excellent platform to strengthen regional and international cooperation in the fight against corruption, said Gaby Nestor Razakamanantsoa, Director General of Madagascar’s Independent Anti-Corruption Bureau, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 6th plenary session of the GlobE Network, Razakamanantsoa stated that combating corruption remains one of the most important global challenges.

He emphasized that Madagascar’s Independent Anti-Corruption Bureau is deeply grateful to the GlobE Network for inviting them to participate in this highly significant event.

Razakamanantsoa also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its hospitality.

The 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network) are taking place in Baku. The events are bringing together about 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies of different countries.

