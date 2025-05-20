Hungarian expert highlights close energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 20.​ We have very close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, said Zoltan Egeresi, a researcher at the Institute for International Relations and Trade (IIRT) of Hungary, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Egeresi emphasized that Hungary has supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“On the other hand, Hungary is a very important partner for Azerbaijan. Especially in the field of energy, we have developed very close cooperation. Recently, gas transportation from Hungary to Azerbaijan has begun.

This is very important for Hungary because, due to the war in Ukraine, the country has become highly vulnerable in terms of energy security. Therefore, this is a great opportunity for us,” he noted.

