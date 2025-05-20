Kazakhstan, Bulgaria sign key agreements to strengthen bilateral economic relations
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and Bulgaria's Minister of Economy Peter Dilov co-chaired the 5th Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sofia on May 20. After 30 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have built significant links in numerous industries. Increased trade, investment, agriculture, energy, culture, and other cooperation were discussed.
