Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 10th CICA Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The 10th Business Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) kicked off in Baku today, Trend reports.

The forum is attended by, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Mammadov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Advisor to the Chairman of KOBIA Elnur Aliyev, Director at Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Philology Kirill Babaev, Chair of the Regional Department of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan Manat Almasheva, Chair of the Azerbaijan Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship Sakina Babayeva, President of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan, Society and Government Relations Ayazhan Uteuova, Honorary Chair of the Regional Department of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan NGO Ayman Issina.

Will be updated