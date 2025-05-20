Media delegates view humanitarian demining efforts in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ Extensive humanitarian demining efforts are in full swing in Karabakh and East Zangezur as part of the Great Return initiative, leaving no stone unturned, Trend reports.

On that account, press tours are regularly organized in the liberated territories to monitor progress in combating the mine threat and raise public awareness.

The latest media tour in Agdam was arranged by the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Since the end of the Patriotic War, alongside relevant agencies, a specially trained military unit from the ministry’s Special Risk Rescue Service has been involved in demining operations. These activities cover residential areas as well as zones near drinking water sources and irrigation canals.

Thanks to the attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, personnel engaged in demining are equipped with the most advanced machinery, including specialized mechanical demining vehicles. Staff members have completed international courses and received proper accreditation.

During the tour, journalists observed demining operations conducted by the ministry in the villages of Mollalar, Kurdlar, and Alimedetli in Aghdam and by ANAMA near the village of Sarijali. Demining is carried out manually, with mine detection dogs, and using special mechanical equipment.

To date, demining operations in Aghdam have cleared 37,154 hectares of land and neutralized 31,500 mines and unexploded ordnance.

The cleared areas include vital infrastructure such as the Barda-Agdam railway, the Barda-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Aghdam, and Aghdam-Khindarkh-Aghjabadi highways; the Aghdam Industrial Park; agricultural lands; orchards; mineral deposits, water canals; and gas pipelines.

