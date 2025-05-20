Georgia's Tbilisi FTZ delegation heads to Uzbekistan for key industrial, logistics talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. A high-level delegation from the Tbilisi Free Trade and Industrial Zone, led by Giorgi Pertaia, is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan on May 21–22, 2025, to explore opportunities for industrial cooperation and logistics, Trend reports via the Ozeltexsanoat Association.

During the visit, Giorgi Rogava, Commercial Director, and Soso Nibladze, Chief Executive Officer of the Tbilisi Free Trade and Industrial Zone, are set to hold talks with the Ozeltexsanoat Association.

The discussions will focus on several key areas. First, there will be a detailed overview of the activities of the Tbilisi Free Trade and Industrial Zone, as well as the conditions it offers to businesses. Second, the delegation will present opportunities for establishing electrical engineering production within the free trade zone, with the added benefit of exporting these products to European Union markets under preferential conditions. Finally, the meeting will address strategies and mechanisms for optimizing supply chains and reducing logistics costs for local enterprises.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $325.7 million in 2024, reflecting a remarkable 3.7-fold increase compared to 2017 ($89.1 million). This growth underscores the expanding economic cooperation between the countries.