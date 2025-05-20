President of Egypt sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''As you commemorate Azerbaijan's Republic Day, it is my utmost pleasure to convey to Your Excellency and your friendly people my sincerest greetings and best wishes for further progress and prosperity.

Egypt values its close and warm bilateral relations with Azerbaijan that have extended successfully over the years and are bolstered by a strong commitment to advance our shared interests. I would like to reaffirm Egypt's keenness on deepening the Egypt-Azerbaijan relationship in the coming years and working hand-in-hand to diversify our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two friendly people.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, my sincerest wishes for your personal well-being and for the welfare and advancement of the friendly Azerbaijani people.''