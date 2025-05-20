Charles III sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The King of the UK and Northern Ireland, His Majesty Charles III, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Dear Mr. President,

My wife and I are delighted to send Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

I am so pleased that our countries share such strong ties, and I look forward to strengthening further our friendship.

It is my hope and strong ambition that our nations can collaborate to make a positive impact on climate change and environmental issues, which affect us all globally.

My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our best wishes to you and to all Azerbaijanis in the year ahead.''