Iran proposes extension of electricity swap deal with Turkmenistan

Iran has thrown its hat in the ring to extend its electricity exchange agreement with Turkmenistan. The progress of the Mashhad-Mari power line was on the table, with the goal of boosting energy exchange and keeping the lights on for everyone involved. The project will bolster regional ties and put Iran's energy standing in Central Asia on the map.

