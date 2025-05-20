Azerbaijan, Iran press ahead with ongoing “Araz-2025” joint drills

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ "Araz-2025" joint exercise held with the participation of personnel from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation is ongoing, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the scenario, the participants successfully accomplished the tasks assigned for each phase of the exercise.

During the activities, both countries’ servicemen demonstrate a high level of professionalism.

"Araz-2025" joint exercise, which plays a key role in enhancing Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and cooperation, will conclude on May 21.

