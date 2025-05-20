Employers at UNEC: Employability Week officially launched (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has officially launched Employability Week, an initiative aimed at supporting students’ career development and integration into the labor market.

Implemented in partnership with Synergia Academy and with the participation of 12 prestigious companies under the umbrella of Pasha Group, the initiative offers a wide range of opportunities to facilitate the employment of final-year students. Throughout the week, UNEC students will have the chance to engage directly with human resources professionals, attend seminars and networking sessions, and further develop their skills and competencies. In addition, selected students will be invited to participate in interview rounds with participating companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, emphasized that Employability Week is one of the most significant events organized as part of the university’s 95th anniversary celebrations. The Rector noted that ensuring UNEC graduates secure well-paid and field-relevant employment remains one of the university’s top priorities: “The fact that leading employers are coming to UNEC to meet our students is, in itself, a reflection of the value placed on our institution and its students. I am confident that the 12 companies represented this week will identify talented, knowledgeable students who meet their recruitment criteria.”

Professor Muradov also highlighted the educational reforms implemented at UNEC in recent years to develop students as competitive and highly skilled professionals. He offered practical advice on how students should present their knowledge and abilities effectively during interviews.

CEO of Synergia Academy, Ms. Rana Afandiyeva, stated that the activities planned as part of Employability Week would offer valuable career development opportunities: “This initiative is an invaluable platform for students to gain insights into real working environments and establish direct connections with potential employers. I believe it will serve as a crucial stepping stone in their professional journeys.”

Human resources managers representing the participating companies also addressed students during the event, sharing practical insights into the interview process and offering guidance on professional presentation and career planning.

https://youtu.be/Jk_5GtLhbdg