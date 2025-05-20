Azerbaijan's Shusha set to host int'l festival celebrating children's creativity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ An international festival of children's creativity titled “Shusha—The Cultural Gem of the Organization of Turkic States” will be held in the city of Shusha, coinciding with International Children's Day on June 1, Trend reports via the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The festival will bring together schoolchildren from Turkic-speaking countries.

The goal of the festival is to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation among children from Turkic nations while offering a platform to showcase the history and culture of their respective countries. It also aims to highlight the captivating beauty of Shusha.

In alignment with the concert agenda, a cohort of 300 contributors from diverse artistic collectives throughout the Turkic sphere will showcase an array of musical and choreographic presentations that encapsulate their respective cultural heritages.



Notable cultural and artistic luminaries, approximately one hundred and fifty students, along with progeny of martyrs, are anticipated to grace the festival as esteemed attendees.



From May 26 through June 2, festival participants will engage in curated excursions to immerse themselves in the ecological topographies of Azerbaijan, investigate historical and architectural edifices, and monitor the active restoration initiatives within the locale.

More information about the event is available on its official social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/shushafestivali/

https://www.instagram.com/shushafestivali

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel