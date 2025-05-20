Kyrgyzstan discloses number of investment project to be implemented this year

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to roll out a treasure trove of investment projects in 2025, with a whopping $1.7 billion in the pot and the promise of thousands of new jobs on the horizon. The government is rolling up its sleeves to lend a helping hand to small and medium-sized enterprises, offering a leg up with preferential and interest-free loan programs.

