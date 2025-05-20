Kazakhstan-China terminal in Xi'an drives record growth in Middle Corridor container trade

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Container shipments through the Kazakhstan-China terminal in Xi'an reached 10,524 TEU (126,288 tons) in the first four months of 2025, with plans to increase volume to 83,000 TEU annually by 2030. The terminal, which began operations in February 2024, has boosted transit via the Trans-Caspian route, contributing to a 33-fold increase in container shipments last year.

