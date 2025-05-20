Middle Corridor to contribute to long-term growth in Central Asia, IFIs and LSEG say

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. Middle Corridor will contribute to long-term growth in Central Asia, reads the joint report of the Eurasian Development Bank, the Islamic Bank Institute and the London Stock Exchange Group.

It was presented during the IsDB annual meetings in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“The Central Asian countries are projected to grow slightly above 5% in 2024- 2025. Additional imputes to long-term growth in Central Asian countries lie in the Middle Corridor, a Trans-Caspian trade route enabling multi-modal land and sea connectivity that effectively connects China with Europe via Kazakhstan, indirectly connecting them with neighbouring Central Asian countries bordering Kazakhstan such as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan (Fanger, 2023). Other factors boosting the economic growth outlook in Central Asia include China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the EU’s Global Gateway strategy (Fanger, 2023) and Eastern

Route of International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) – each these transport corridors involve Central Asia as a key component in the regional and global trade system,” reads the report.

The authors note that these positive economic fundamentals, along with growing interest in Islamic finance products and services in Central Asia, suggest that the prospects for Islamic finance in Central Asia are

also promising.

“More specifically, they also give reasonable cause for optimism when evaluating international funding prospects for Islamic banks and Ṣukūk issuances in Central Asia”, the document says.