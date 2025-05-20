Uzbekistan leads in IsDB-funded projects in Central Asia

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has funded a total of 462 projects across Central Asia, with total financial support exceeding $8.39 billion, according to data released on the sidelines of the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Uzbekistan stands out as the leading beneficiary of IsDB Group support in the region, both in the number of projects and the volume of funding. The country has implemented 168 projects, of which 73 have been completed and 95 are currently active. Total funding provided to Uzbekistan by the IsDB Group amounts to $3.974 billion, nearly half of the bank’s cumulative commitments to Central Asia.

Kazakhstan, with 74 projects (57 completed and 17 ongoing), ranks second in terms of funding volume, having received $1.656 billion. Despite having fewer projects than some of its neighbors, Kazakhstan’s projects have attracted significant financial resources per project.

Turkmenistan follows with 33 projects and a total funding of $1.387 billion. Only 17 of these projects have been completed, with 16 remaining active. This relatively balanced split indicates ongoing engagement between the country and the IsDB.

Tajikistan, which has 105 projects, comes next in terms of project count. The country has completed 72 initiatives, and 33 are active. Total IsDB Group funding for Tajikistan stands at $0.825 billion, demonstrating a consistent but comparatively moderate financial allocation.

Kyrgyzstan has received support for 82 projects, of which 63 have been completed and 19 remain active. The total volume of IsDB Group funding to the country is $0.554 billion, the lowest in the region, though the number of completed projects signals a productive history of cooperation.

In total, Central Asia has benefited from 462 projects, including 282 completed and 180 currently active, backed by $8.396 billion in financing from the IsDB Group. This underscores the growing importance of the region in the bank’s portfolio and highlights its strategic relevance for sustainable development and regional integration.