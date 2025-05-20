Iran declares to never throw in towel on its rights during indirect talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ Iran will never give up its rights in indirect talks with the United States, said the country's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

In an interview with local media in Tehran today, Araghchi pointed out that Iran has stepped into the talks with both guns blazing, standing firm on principles that safeguard its position and rights.

He emphasized that the positions put forward by US officials in recent days do not represent a logical approach for Iran.

"Iran does not consider uranium enrichment negotiable under any circumstances," Araghchi stated.

To recall, three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

