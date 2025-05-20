Kyrgyzstan shares plans on road construction projects for 2025
Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to pave the way for over 1,100 kilometers of roads and roll up its sleeves for extensive repairs by the end of 2025, all while keeping its eyes on the prize with major infrastructure projects, including the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. The government has already opened the purse strings, pouring a hefty sum into transport development in the first four months of the year.
