Hungary’s OTP Bank putting down roots and making waves in Uzbekistan's financial market

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Hungary’s OTP Bank Group is steadily strengthening its presence in Uzbekistan’s financial market, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated during a meeting with OTP Bank Group Chairman of the Board Sándor Csányi, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Uzbekistan.

The meeting took place during Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Hungary. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic growth of OTP Bank’s activities in Uzbekistan since 2023 and its increasingly solid position in the local financial sector.

Mirziyoyev welcomed joint programs launched in the areas of auto loans and business financing and highlighted the importance of promptly launching a major poultry cluster project.

Focused emphasis was strategically allocated towards the enhancement of Hungarian capital deployment initiatives within the industrial zone presently in the developmental phase in the Tashkent region. In this framework, OTP Bank was acknowledged for its pivotal contribution in delivering fiscal backing and strategic counsel for high-potential ventures.



The parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing bilateral synergies, especially via innovative channels of investment collaboration.

