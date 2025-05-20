Iran greenlights several foreign investments to stimulate its economy
Iran's Foreign Investment Board recently approved 97 foreign investment applications worth $1.5 billion, spanning sectors like chemicals, mining, and tourism. This follows a trend of increasing foreign interest, with 177 projects totaling $8.5 billion approved in the first two months of 2025.
