Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin gains in price

Prices for Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rose again on May 20, with the new edition selling for nearly 740 billion rials amid ongoing currency volatility. The increase follows the Central Bank's shift to a floating exchange rate system, which has contributed to broader fluctuations across Iran’s gold market.

