Uzbekistan rolls out red carpet for visa-free travel, welcoming handful of Arab nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. In a bid to roll out the red carpet for international tourism, Uzbekistan is set to open the floodgates with a visa-free regime for citizens of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Sultanate of Oman, kicking off from June 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

This landmark policy will allow nationals from these countries to visit Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without the need for a visa, making it easier than ever for tourists to explore the rich cultural and historical treasures of the country.

The introduction of the visa-free regime is part of a larger strategy by the Uzbek government to enhance its status as a premier tourism destination in Central Asia. The government aims to significantly increase the flow of international visitors, positioning Uzbekistan as a must-visit location on the global tourism map.

In line with these efforts, the government has set ambitious targets for the tourism sector. By the end of 2025, Uzbekistan plans to attract 15.8 million foreign tourists and generate $4 billion in tourism service exports. Domestically, the country aims to facilitate 40 million local travelers and support the creation of 378 new tour operators.

These initiatives show how Uzbekistan is stepping up its efforts to boost its economy through tourism and build up stronger international ties. With this move, the government aims to set Uzbekistan up as a leading hub for both international visitors and regional tourism.

