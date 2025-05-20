PepsiCo to build Central Asia’s biggest snack factory in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with PepsiCo Russia, Belarus, Caucasus, and Central Asia president David Manzini. They discussed building Central Asia's largest snack plant in Almaty. PepsiCo has invested over $320 million to treble potato processing capacity and create 900 jobs. PepsiCo plans to localize chip production by 2035 and use local potatoes.

