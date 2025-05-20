Azerbaijani oil price increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 19 increased by $0.48 (0.71 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.62 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.5 (0.76 percent) to $66.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $0.58 (1.11 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.89 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.9 (1.38 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $66 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of May 20 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

