Uzbekistan, China set for key forum to strengthen business and investment ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. The Second Uzbekistan–China Interregional Forum is set to take place on June 1–2, 2025, at the Silk Road Samarkand International Tourist Center, Trend reports.

This major event is designed to deepen strategic partnerships, promote interregional cooperation, and strengthen investment and business relations between Uzbekistan and China.

The Forum is expected to draw over 1,500 participants, including key representatives from business communities, government agencies, regional administrations, and academic institutions from both countries.

Several important agreements are anticipated to be signed during the event, alongside the launch of new investment projects. This forum will serve as a significant milestone in enhancing the comprehensive partnership between the regions of Uzbekistan and the provinces of China, further solidifying mutual trust and fostering long-term cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $13 billion last year, and both countries have expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of $20 billion in trade set by the heads of state.