Iran expands guaranteed rapeseed purchases from farmers
Since late March, Iran has been on a buying spree, snagging about 140,000 tons of rapeseed from farmers through a guaranteed scheme, and most of it has already made its way to the oil processing factories, hitting the ground running. Officials are betting the farm that total purchases will soar to over 200,000 tons by year’s end.
