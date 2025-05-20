EBRD supports Baltic capital markets with investment in Akropolis green bond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 40 million euros in a 350 million euros green bond issued by Lithuania’s Akropolis Group, a leading retail and entertainment platform in the Baltic region, Trend reports.

The issuance follows Akropolis Group’s Green Finance Framework, which aligns with the Green Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles of the International Capital Market Association. The EBRD’s investment aims to support capital market development and environmental sustainability in the region.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance Akropolis’s existing 300 million euros Eurobond and finance green-certified assets. The company’s portfolio includes buildings rated “very good” by the BREEAM certification system.

The transaction also meets criteria under the EU Taxonomy Regulation, adding to its environmental credibility. Akropolis has committed to transparent impact reporting, allowing investors to track environmental performance over time.

The EBRD has been a supporter of Akropolis Group since 2021 and remains an active investor in Lithuania, with more than 1.8 billion euros invested across 143 projects to date.