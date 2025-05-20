ASCO's Nasimi tanker undergoes major repairs, returning to hit high seas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ The "Nasimi" tanker, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), which operates under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), has completed its dockyard repairs, ASCO told Trend.

The maintenance work was carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard and was completed in a short period with high quality. The main repair processes took place at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard.

During the repair, the underwater and above-water sections of the tanker, mechanisms in the engine room, and the main deck were cleaned and repainted. The vessel’s valves were repaired, and wood processing, hull welding, and electrical installation works were completed.

The ship’s communication and electronic navigation systems were also repaired. Malfunctioning spare parts were replaced with new ones. Modern equipment such as Inmarsat-C satellite communication terminals, a stationary ultra-shortwave radio station, an emergency radio beacon, emergency-rescue radio stations and transmitters, the Automatic Identification System (AIS), a magnetic compass, a gyrocompass, an echo sounder, and a log speed sensor were installed.

Following the completion of the repairs, the tanker has been returned to operational service.

The "Nasimi" tanker has a length of 149.9 meters, a width of 17.3 meters, and a total carrying capacity of 13,800 tons.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel