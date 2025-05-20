Algeria aims to process over 50% of its hydrocarbons domestically — minister

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. Algeria has set a clear goal to process more than half of its hydrocarbons within the country, said Mohamed Arkab, Algeria’s Minister of Energy, Mining, and Renewable Energy, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Towards Sustainable Economies: Diversification Strategies for Sustainable Development in IsDB Member Countries”, held as part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings in Algiers, Arkab outlined the country’s strategy to strengthen its energy and industrial sectors.

“Energy and mining remain the backbone of Algeria’s economy,” Arkab said. “They account for 90% of our exports, contribute 20% to GDP, and provide half of the government’s budget revenues.”

He explained that Algeria is implementing an ambitious economic diversification strategy built around three core priorities: expanding hydrocarbon processing, growing power generation and renewable energy, and accelerating development in the mining sector.

“Our target is to process over 50% of our hydrocarbons domestically. We’ve already reached 30%, and we’re moving ahead through investments in petrochemicals and modernizing our refineries,” Arkab noted. Among key projects, he highlighted a new 5 million ton-per-year refinery currently under development in partnership with Saudi Arabian investors.

Power infrastructure also plays a vital role in the strategy.

“We’re extending our electricity grids to serve both industrial and agricultural areas — it’s a foundation for sustainable growth and an essential step in our economic transition,” he said.

The minister also underscored the mining sector’s strategic importance, calling it a cornerstone of Algeria’s economic transformation.

“We’re launching major projects for the extraction and processing of mineral resources, including iron ore and lead-zinc deposits. These initiatives will not only generate wealth but also create much-needed jobs, particularly in regions with high unemployment,” Arkab added.

He stressed that developing these industries is about more than boosting economic growth — it’s also about achieving technological self-reliance.

“Our aim isn’t just to extract resources, but to process them, add value, master new technologies, and strengthen Algeria’s industrial capabilities,” the minister concluded.