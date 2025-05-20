Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park launches wallpaper exports to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ Azerbaijan-based Mister Decor LLC, a resident company within the Agdam Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), has started exporting its wallpapers to Uzbekistan, Elchin Kazimli, the agency’s press secretary told Trend.

Kazimli said the initial export phase will see shipments valued at 1.36 million manat ($799,900) sent to the Central Asian market.

"Mister Decor LLC operates on 1.6 hectares within the Agdam Industrial Park and stands as the first factory in the South Caucasus specialized in wallpaper production.

With an investment of 8 million manat ($4.7 million), the facility has an annual production capacity of 2.1 million rolls of wallpaper," he said.

