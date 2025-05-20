IsDB preparing strategic framework to become premier partner in human development - Muhammad Al Jasser

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) is preparing a strategic framework to become premier partner in human development, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser said, addressing the official opening ceremony of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“In 2024, total financing approvals exceeded US$13 billion, an increase of more than 12% compared to the previous year, reflecting the IsDB Group's commitment to providing quick and effective solutions to confront crises and emergency challenges. In 2024, total financing disbursements on project exceeded US$9 billion, representing about 70% of the approvals, further demonstrating the IsDB Group's keenness to turn commitments into real achievements,” he said.



Al Jasser noted that as part of the Bank's focus on critical sectors, $1.5 billion were allocated to support the transport sector given its pivotal role in stimulating growth and facilitating regional connectivity.



“We have also paid close attention to food security, with nearly US$2 billion allocated to the agriculture sector in 2024. The energy sector received US$918 million in financing to help build sustainable and integrated energy systems.



Regarding the other IsDB Group entities, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector has approved US$663 million to support the growth of the private sector in member countries and enhance its role in economic and social development.



The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has exceeded US$7 billion in approvals, while business insured by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit amounted to approximately US$13 billion,” said the IsDB Group chairman.



Al Jasser pointed out that after celebrating the Bank's Golden Jubilee in April last year in Riyadh, we launched a new phase of strategic planning that will shape the IsDB Group's journey into its sixth decade.



“We have since embarked on the preparation of the Group's Ten-Year Strategic Framework for the period 2026-2035, with an ambitious vision to make the IsDB Group the development partner of choice promoting comprehensive human development and safeguarding human dignity.



As directed by the Governors during last year's Roundtable, the Bank has launched a strategic initiative to design a concessional financing window which will be dedicated to least developed member countries,” he added.