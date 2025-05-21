EBRD invests €76M in VGP green bond to support sustainable logistics in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 76 million euros in the expansion of the green bond programme of VGP, a pan-European developer of logistics and semi-industrial real estate, Trend reports.

The funding will support sustainable development across six countries: Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic.

The new investment increases the size of VGP’s 500 million euros senior unsecured green bond, originally issued in March 2025 and maturing in January 2031, to a total of 576 million euros.

Proceeds from the EBRD’s investment will be used to finance assets that meet EU taxonomy requirements, including energy-efficient buildings and renewable energy projects. The focus will be on real estate developments that perform at least 10% better than nearly-zero energy buildings or hold top energy certifications.

The investment is in line with the EBRD’s Real Estate Strategy 2025–2029 and its Green Economy Transition approach, both of which aim to promote sustainable construction and decarbonisation in underdeveloped logistics markets.

Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD Head of Real Estate, noted the importance of green investments: “VGP’s green bond programme supports the development of modern logistics infrastructure in undersupplied markets, while embedding sustainability into its operations.”

VGP CEO Jan Van Geet welcomed the EBRD’s continued support, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality logistics facilities in the region and the company’s commitment to environmental standards.

The EBRD has invested over 35 billion euros to date in the six countries covered by this latest initiative.