Kazakh-Hungarian trade hits new heights in early 2025

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan and Hungary have seen a 37 percent surge in trade turnover in Q1 2025, reflecting deepening economic ties and strategic cooperation. During talks, Presidents Tokayev and Orbán highlighted strong bilateral progress, with a growing investment portfolio and collaboration across key sectors ahead of the OTS summit in Budapest.

