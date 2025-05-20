Kazakh-Hungarian trade hits new heights in early 2025
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan and Hungary have seen a 37 percent surge in trade turnover in Q1 2025, reflecting deepening economic ties and strategic cooperation. During talks, Presidents Tokayev and Orbán highlighted strong bilateral progress, with a growing investment portfolio and collaboration across key sectors ahead of the OTS summit in Budapest.
